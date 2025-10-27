Maxzy explores identity and empathy in new song ‘Onipa (Human)’

Maxzy returns with another introspective masterpiece, “Onipa (Human)”, a soulful exploration of identity, resilience, and the shared human experience.

Following the success of “Angels in the Sky,” the rising Afro-fusion and Hip-Hop artist dives deeper into his emotions, delivering a heartfelt message of empathy and self-awareness.

Blending percussive African rhythms with smooth contemporary melodies, “Onipa (Human)” captures the perfect balance between Afro-fusion’s warmth and Hip-Hop’s introspection.

Maxzy’s laidback vocals and reflective lyrics invite listeners to pause, connect, and rediscover what it truly means to be human.

With “Onipa (Human),” Maxzy reminds us that vulnerability is not weakness but a strength that binds us together.

Cover Artwork: Onipa – Maxzy