Tdooooo pours his heart out on new song ‘Serious’

Following the heartfelt “Meant to Be” and soulful “Midea (Mine)”, Tdooooo returns with “Serious” — the final chapter in what feels like a trilogy of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

The Afrobeats star delves into the emotional chaos of love unraveling, asking that gut-wrenching final question: “Were we ever meant to be?”

Produced by frequent collaborator MikeMillzOnEm, “Serious” transforms heartbreak into rhythm, balancing smooth Afrobeats grooves with Tdooooo’s raw, glassy vocals. His delivery captures disbelief, pain, and vulnerability in one relatable, melodic package.

“Serious” showcases Tdooooo’s emotional growth and musical finesse, solidifying his reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most promising voices.

This track proves the third time really is the charm — a perfect blend of catchy production, lyrical depth, and heartfelt storytelling.

Cover Artwork: Serious – Tdooooo