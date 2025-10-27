Ad imageAd image
Music

Tdooooo pours his heart out on new song ‘Serious’

“Serious” by Tdooooo blends pain, passion, and Afrobeats energy — the perfect closer to his love trilogy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Following the heartfelt “Meant to Be” and soulful “Midea (Mine)”, Tdooooo returns with “Serious” — the final chapter in what feels like a trilogy of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

The Afrobeats star delves into the emotional chaos of love unraveling, asking that gut-wrenching final question: “Were we ever meant to be?”

Produced by frequent collaborator MikeMillzOnEm, “Serious” transforms heartbreak into rhythm, balancing smooth Afrobeats grooves with Tdooooo’s raw, glassy vocals. His delivery captures disbelief, pain, and vulnerability in one relatable, melodic package.

“Serious” showcases Tdooooo’s emotional growth and musical finesse, solidifying his reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most promising voices.

This track proves the third time really is the charm — a perfect blend of catchy production, lyrical depth, and heartfelt storytelling.

Cover Artwork: Serious - Tdooooo
Cover Artwork: Serious – Tdooooo
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Maxzy explores identity and empathy in new song ‘Onipa (Human)’
Jainy gives all the sweet vibes in her latest tune “Unknown”
Sista Afia slows things down with new song ‘Chill’
Lali X Lola team up with JODE for new song ‘Fire On The Mountain’
Sefa heats things up with new song ‘Bedroom Bully’ feat. Larruso
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Maxzy Maxzy explores identity and empathy in new song ‘Onipa (Human)’
Next Article Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif 2025 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

RCee
RCee to headline Owofest 2025 in Accra’s Rawlings Park
News
Agbeshie
New release: Agbeshie shares ‘Spendora’ featuring Samini
Music
99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
MOLIY & Tyla
Watch! MOLIY releases music video for ‘Body Go’ feat. Tyla
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Larruso
New music! Larruso releases uplifting new ‘We Thank God’ EP
Music
Ghanaian athletes who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
List of Ghanaian Athletes Who Also Make Music
Culture
Jay Bahd
Watch! Jay Bahd drops ‘Playmanfuo’ – A gritty street anthem
Music
Larruso
Larruso embraces change in new ‘The Boy’ music video
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music

You Might Also Like