Music

Kay Bryn teams up with OliveTheBoy for new song ‘Loko’

Kay Bryn joins forces with Olivetheboy for “Loko,” a captivating mix of rhythm, love, and energy.

Ghana Music

Fast-Rising Afrobeat sensation Kay Bryn has officially released his latest single “Loko”, featuring global A-list Afrobeat enigma, Olivetheboy.

The collaboration marks a major moment in the Afrobeat and Afropop scene, blending vibrant melodies, infectious rhythms, and smooth lyrical delivery into a track destined for global appeal.

“Loko” is an energetic and captivating Afro-fusion record that celebrates love, passion, and youthful exuberance.

Kay Bryn’s signature sound merges seamlessly with Olivetheboy’s unique vocal style, creating a powerful synergy that captures listeners from the very first beat.

Watch the Visualiser

The track highlights the artists’ ability to connect with audiences both in Africa and beyond, cementing their position as leaders of the new wave of African music.

Speaking about the release, Kay Bryn expressed his excitement: “‘Loko’ is more than just a song—it’s a vibe, an energy that makes you want to move and celebrate life. Working with Olivetheboy was a blessing, and together we created something truly special for our fans.”

The single is accompanied by vibrant cover art that portrays the playful and stylish essence of the song, symbolizing the dynamic fusion of creativity and culture the two artists bring to the table.

Cover Artwork: - Loko -Kay Bryn feat. OliveTheBoy
Cover Artwork: – Loko -Kay Bryn feat. OliveTheBoy
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like