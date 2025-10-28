Ad imageAd image
Onn Gospel releases ‘Old Classics (Local Worship Medley)’ feat. Vessel Chordrick

Onn Gospel and Vessel Chordrick deliver “Old Classics,” a moving Ghanaian worship medley celebrating faith and tradition.

Ghana Music

Onn Gospel invites listeners into a timeless atmosphere of pure worship with his latest release, “Old Classics (Local Worship Medley)” featuring Vessel Chordrick.

This powerful medley revives the spirit of Ghanaian traditional gospel music, blending heartfelt melodies and deep-rooted harmonies that have inspired generations.

“Old Classics” captures the essence of local worship, celebrating God’s faithfulness through familiar tunes that transcend time and culture.

With Vessel Chordrick’s anointed vocals and Onn Gospel’s soulful arrangement, the song creates a space of reflection, prayer, and gratitude.

Perfect for moments of devotion, meditation, or family worship, this medley reconnects believers with the authentic sound of Ghanaian praise.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
