Juls and Tay Iwar create pure ‘Magic’ with new song

Juls teams up with Tay Iwar for “MAGIC”, an enchanting fusion of sound and soul.

Ghana Music

Renowned Ghanaian producer Juls joins forces with Nigerian alté sensation Tay Iwar on their mesmerising new single, “Magic.”

The track lives up to its name — a silky blend of Afrofusion, R&B, and soulful electronic textures that transport listeners into a dreamy sonic universe.

“Magic” is a celebration of connection and chemistry, with Tay Iwar’s smooth vocals gliding effortlessly over Juls’ lush, minimalistic production.

The song captures that intoxicating feeling of falling for someone — when every glance and every touch feels surreal.

Juls’ signature rhythms meet Tay Iwar’s emotional delivery, creating a sound that feels both intimate and otherworldly.

Cover Artwork: Magic - Juls & Tay Iwar
Cover Artwork: Magic – Juls & Tay Iwar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
