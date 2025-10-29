Mr Drew blends emotion and rhythm in new song ‘Head 2 Toe’

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Mr Drew returns with a soul-stirring new single, ‘Head 2 Toe‘.

The track explores heartbreak, healing, and self-reflection, wrapped in Mr Drew’s signature blend of Afrobeats and R&B.

With heartfelt lyrics like “Take my heart, run away” and “Hennessy come take my pain away,” the song paints a vivid picture of emotional loss and resilience.

Watch the Dance Video

“Head 2 Toe” showcases Mr Drew’s vocal versatility and lyrical depth, capturing the pain of love gone wrong while maintaining a smooth, rhythmic groove that fans will instantly connect with.

The chorus—anchored by the infectious refrain “My head, my shoulder, my knees, my head down to my toe”—makes it both catchy and relatable.

Cover Artwork: Head 2 Toe – Mr Drew