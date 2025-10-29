Ad imageAd image
Music

Mr Drew blends emotion and rhythm in new song ‘Head 2 Toe’

Mr Drew returns with “Head 2 Toe”, a soulful Afrobeats anthem about heartbreak and healing.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Mr Drew returns with a soul-stirring new single, ‘Head 2 Toe‘.

The track explores heartbreak, healing, and self-reflection, wrapped in Mr Drew’s signature blend of Afrobeats and R&B.

With heartfelt lyrics like “Take my heart, run away” and “Hennessy come take my pain away,” the song paints a vivid picture of emotional loss and resilience.

Watch the Dance Video

“Head 2 Toe” showcases Mr Drew’s vocal versatility and lyrical depth, capturing the pain of love gone wrong while maintaining a smooth, rhythmic groove that fans will instantly connect with.

The chorus—anchored by the infectious refrain “My head, my shoulder, my knees, my head down to my toe”—makes it both catchy and relatable.

Cover Artwork: Head 2 Toe - Mr Drew
Cover Artwork: Head 2 Toe – Mr Drew
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Juls and Tay Iwar create pure ‘Magic’ with new song
Tdooooo pours his heart out on new song ‘Serious’
Maxzy explores identity and empathy in new song ‘Onipa (Human)’
Jainy gives all the sweet vibes in her latest tune “Unknown”
Sista Afia slows things down with new song ‘Chill’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Onn Gospel x Vessel Chordrick Onn Gospel releases ‘Old Classics (Local Worship Medley)’ feat. Vessel Chordrick
Next Article Juls Juls and Tay Iwar create pure ‘Magic’ with new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Wendy Shay
It’s out! Wendy Shay releases ‘Ready’ Album
Music
99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Sefa
Sefa heats things up with new song ‘Bedroom Bully’ feat. Larruso
Music
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kwartengg for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Supplied.
DSCVRY: Kwartengg Makes the Old and the Now Refreshing
Discovery
Afrofuture
Star-studded artist line-up announced for AfroFuture Ghana 2025
News
O₂ Arena. Photo Credit: Sourced.
We Need to Ditch Our O₂ Arena Obsession as an Industry
Culture
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene releases new hit song ‘Instagram’
Music
Lali X Lola & JODE
Lali X Lola team up with JODE for new song ‘Fire On The Mountain’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music

You Might Also Like