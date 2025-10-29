Watch: ‘Miracle Working God’ by Team Eternity Ghana inspires faith and hope

Team Eternity Ghana has released the official music video for their powerful new gospel anthem, “Miracle Working God.”

This uplifting track celebrates the unchanging power and faithfulness of God, blending heartfelt worship with vibrant African rhythms.

With lyrics that declare “He took the impossible and made it possible,” the song inspires believers to trust in God’s miraculous power in every circumstance.

The music video brings the message to life through dynamic visuals and passionate performances that capture the joy of gratitude and divine transformation.

“Miracle Working God” follows Team Eternity Ghana’s tradition of producing spirit-filled songs that connect deeply with worshippers across the globe.

Perfect for moments of prayer and praise, “Miracle Working God” is more than a song — it’s a testimony of faith, hope, and victory.