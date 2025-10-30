Ad imageAd image
Blessing Josiah drops new worship song; ‘Faithful God’

Blessing Josiah releases “Faithful God”, a soulful worship ballad celebrating God’s unchanging faithfulness.

Ghanaian UK-based gospel music minister Blessing Josiah has officially released his latest single titled “Faithful God” — a powerful ballad that reminds believers of God’s unwavering faithfulness and His inability to fail.

Produced by the renowned Nuel Cobbold of Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Studios, “Faithful God” blends soulful melodies with deep spiritual conviction, delivering an emotionally uplifting worship experience that resonates with the hearts of listeners everywhere.

The song’s soothing tone and heartfelt message create an atmosphere of gratitude and total surrender to the steadfast love of God.

Blessing Josiah, who operates under his own record label Spirit Filled Family, continues to build a strong foundation in gospel music ministry both in Ghana and the UK.

His label, which he founded to promote authentic, spirit-led music, is also preparing to sign and nurture upcoming gospel artists who share his passion for ministry through music.

