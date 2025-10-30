Kwesi Amewuga drops gritty new song; ‘Badness’

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Amewuga delivers street-charged energy with his latest single “Badness”.

The track blends raw lyrical fire with gritty production, capturing urban life and personal resilience through the lens of modern hip-hop.

As familiar themes of hustle and authenticity coursed through his previous album, “Badness” strengthens his repertoire with a one-song statement of intent.

With streaming links live across major platforms, fans and newcomers alike are invited into Amewuga’s world of real talk and bold rhythm.

Whether you’re seeking a club anthem or a lyrical challenge, this single serves both ends — while further cementing Kwesi Amewuga’s status as one of Ghana’s rising rap voices.

Cover Artwork: Badness – Kwesi Amewuga