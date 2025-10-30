Ad imageAd image
Kwesi Amewuga drops gritty new song; ‘Badness’

“Badness” by Kwesi Amewuga is here – a street anthem blending raw lyrics and bold production.

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Amewuga delivers street-charged energy with his latest single “Badness”.

The track blends raw lyrical fire with gritty production, capturing urban life and personal resilience through the lens of modern hip-hop.

As familiar themes of hustle and authenticity coursed through his previous album, “Badness” strengthens his repertoire with a one-song statement of intent.

With streaming links live across major platforms, fans and newcomers alike are invited into Amewuga’s world of real talk and bold rhythm.

Whether you’re seeking a club anthem or a lyrical challenge, this single serves both ends — while further cementing Kwesi Amewuga’s status as one of Ghana’s rising rap voices.

Cover Artwork: Badness - Kwesi Amewuga
Cover Artwork: Badness – Kwesi Amewuga
Lauren Akosia ventures into music with JODÉ’s ‘Let It Go’
Juls and Tay Iwar create pure ‘Magic’ with new song
Mr Drew blends emotion and rhythm in new song ‘Head 2 Toe’
Tdooooo pours his heart out on new song ‘Serious’
Maxzy explores identity and empathy in new song ‘Onipa (Human)’
