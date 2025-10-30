Lauren Akosia ventures into music with JODÉ’s ‘Let It Go’

Acclaimed UK actress of Ghanaian descent, Lauren Akosia, is exploring new aspects of her creativity by venturing into music. She makes her debut on wax with an appearance on the Afro-house tinged single by rising producer JODÉ. The song inspired by melodies and rhythms from the southernmost part of the African continent also features celebrated Ghanaian DJ Mz Orstin.

‘Let It Go’ borrows elements from the House music genre popularized by South Africa and Afrobeats. It has an upbeat rhythm with punchy synths, which are softened intermittently but a soothing lead progression. JODÉ’s amazing production, paired with Mz Orstin’s experience and Lauren’s stellar vocal performance makes this single a standout track.

Lauren is no stranger to the spotlight. Already known for enthralling audiences with her performances on screen through acclaimed TV shows like the BBC TV series ‘Mr Loverman’ and ‘Whitstable Pearl,’ her vocal performance on ‘Let It Go’ is just an addition to proof of her storytelling capabilities. In 2025, ‘Mr Loverman’ premiered at Tribeca Festival with Sony Pictures Television distributing the series internationally. Lauren was also selected as a TOP 10 FINALIST in the International Africa Monologue Challenge.

JODÉ on the other hand is a rising boundary-pushing House Artist, Producer and DJ who fuses the soul of Afrobeats, the groove of R&B, the energy of EDM, and the accessibility of pop into his electrifying sound. He is currently signed to one of Ghana’s leading boutique music labels, Lynx Entertainment, known for spawning talents like KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee and Asem over the years. Mz Orstin has also made waves in the DJ circuit both locally and internationally, distinguishing herself in the electronic music, house and afrobeats genres.

‘Let It Go’ is now available for streaming on all DSPs here!