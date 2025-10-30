Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! Jay Bahd releases 'Matanfo'

Jay Bahd releases “Matanfo”, a raw Ghanaian drill anthem about loyalty, betrayal and survival.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian drill sensation Jay Bahd unleashes another street anthem with his latest single, “Matanfo”.

Known for his gritty delivery and unapologetic authenticity, Jay Bahd continues to push the frontiers of Asakaa music, Ghana’s homegrown drill sound.

“Matanfo” — a Twi word meaning ‘betrayer’ — explores themes of loyalty, survival, and the harsh realities of street life.

Backed by bold production and heavy basslines, Jay Bahd’s raw vocals cut through with conviction, painting vivid stories of trust and betrayal.

The track showcases his evolution as a lyricist while staying true to the spirit of Kumasi’s vibrant drill movement.

Cover Artwork: Matanfo - Jay Bahd
Cover Artwork: Matanfo – Jay Bahd
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Baako Junior 'The Lord Is Good': Baako Junior inspires hope with new song feat. Lisa-Pearl
You Might Also Like