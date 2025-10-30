‘The Lord Is Good’: Baako Junior inspires hope with new song feat. Lisa-Pearl

Ghanaian gospel artiste Baako Junior makes a heartfelt return with his inspiring new single “The Lord Is Good”, featuring the soulful Lisa-Pearl.

Born from a moment of personal reflection in 2020, the song captures Baako’s testimony of faith and God’s unwavering goodness through life’s highs and lows.

Written during a season of hardship, Baako recounts how the simple phrase “The Lord Is Good” became a profound reminder of divine mercy and grace.

Produced by Obiri Siaw and mixed and mastered by Kwame Nkrumah (South Africa), the track blends powerful vocals, stirring harmonies and a spirit-filled melody that uplifts and inspires.

As the lead single from Baako Junior’s forthcoming debut album Goodness and Mercies, “The Lord Is Good” encourages listeners to hold on to faith and gratitude, reminding all that God’s goodness never changes — in every season, He remains faithful.