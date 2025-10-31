Ad imageAd image
Music

Lyrical Joe delivers precision and power on new ‘Brief Case’ EP

Lyrical Joe releases Brief Case EP, a 4-track project packed with sharp bars, truth, and festive energy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe drops his latest project, Brief Case EP — a compact yet powerful 4-track release that embodies precision and purpose.

Living up to its name, Brief Case captures the spirit of keeping things short, sharp, and meaningful.

Each song delivers a focused message, touching on themes of life, joy, and reflection. Lyrical Joe uses brevity as his creative strength, crafting verses that hit hard without wasting a word.

From slick punchlines to thought-provoking bars, the EP proves that less can indeed be more.

Released as a year-end gift to fans, Brief Case arrives just in time for the festive season — offering listeners an energetic, honest, and artistic close to the year.

Packed with truth and creativity, this project reminds fans why Lyrical Joe remains one of Ghana’s most lyrically gifted MCs.

Cover Artwork: Brief Case - Lyrical Joe
Cover Artwork: Brief Case – Lyrical Joe
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Amerado inspires belief in new ‘Defy All Odds’ EP
New music! Larruso releases uplifting new ‘We Thank God’ EP
‘Yeeye’: Lyrical Joe shows his fun side in new Amapiano song
Dan Drizzy drops new ‘R2BEES’ EP – A manifesto of resilience
‘Legend King’: Flowking Stone releases new EP
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kweku Smoke ‘Walk With Me’: Kweku Smoke redefines sound with new album
Next Article Oseikrom Sikanii Oseikrom Sikanii & Kofi Mole team up on ‘Bend Your Body’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Gilly & The Stars
Gilly & The Stars releases soulful new album – ‘Gamashie Highlife Tunes’
Music
Prophet Joseph Atarah
Discover the Sound of October 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
Lauren Akosia. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lauren Akosia ventures into music with JODÉ’s ‘Let It Go’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay officially drops “The Odyssey” LP
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
Kwesi Amewuga drops gritty new song; ‘Badness’
Music
The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay shares official video for “Put Am On God”
Music
Team Eternity Ghana
Watch: ‘Miracle Working God’ by Team Eternity Ghana inspires faith and hope
Music
Juls
Juls and Tay Iwar create pure ‘Magic’ with new song
Music
Mr Drew
Mr Drew blends emotion and rhythm in new song ‘Head 2 Toe’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music

You Might Also Like