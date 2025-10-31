Lyrical Joe delivers precision and power on new ‘Brief Case’ EP

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe drops his latest project, Brief Case EP — a compact yet powerful 4-track release that embodies precision and purpose.

Living up to its name, Brief Case captures the spirit of keeping things short, sharp, and meaningful.

Each song delivers a focused message, touching on themes of life, joy, and reflection. Lyrical Joe uses brevity as his creative strength, crafting verses that hit hard without wasting a word.

From slick punchlines to thought-provoking bars, the EP proves that less can indeed be more.

Released as a year-end gift to fans, Brief Case arrives just in time for the festive season — offering listeners an energetic, honest, and artistic close to the year.

Packed with truth and creativity, this project reminds fans why Lyrical Joe remains one of Ghana’s most lyrically gifted MCs.

Cover Artwork: Brief Case – Lyrical Joe