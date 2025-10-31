Ad imageAd image
New music! Kwaku DMC features Lasmid & O’Kenneth on Fowaah

Worla Quist
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Ghanaian rapper Kwaku DMC returns with ‘Fowaah‘, featuring Lasmid and O’Kenneth — a dynamic collaboration that captures the pulse of Ghana’s modern music scene.

Blending drill, Afro-fusion and street swagger, Fowaah is both bold and infectious.

Kwaku DMC’s confident flow anchors the record, while Lasmid adds a melodic hook that smooths the track’s raw energy.

O’Kenneth delivers his signature grit, rounding out a trio that perfectly balances rhythm and attitude.

The production is sleek and bass-heavy, with an irresistible groove that nods to Asakaa’s Kumasi roots while pushing the sound forward.

Fowaah feels like a celebration of Ghanaian creativity — fresh, fearless, and full of vibe.

Cover Artwork: Fowaah - Kwaku DMC feat. Lasmid & O’Kenneth
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
