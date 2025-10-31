New music! Kwaku DMC features Lasmid & O’Kenneth on Fowaah

Ghanaian rapper Kwaku DMC returns with ‘Fowaah‘, featuring Lasmid and O’Kenneth — a dynamic collaboration that captures the pulse of Ghana’s modern music scene.
Blending drill, Afro-fusion and street swagger, Fowaah is both bold and infectious.
Kwaku DMC’s confident flow anchors the record, while Lasmid adds a melodic hook that smooths the track’s raw energy.
O’Kenneth delivers his signature grit, rounding out a trio that perfectly balances rhythm and attitude.
The production is sleek and bass-heavy, with an irresistible groove that nods to Asakaa’s Kumasi roots while pushing the sound forward.
Fowaah feels like a celebration of Ghanaian creativity — fresh, fearless, and full of vibe.