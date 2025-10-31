Oseikrom Sikanii & Kofi Mole team up on ‘Bend Your Body’

Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole join forces for Bend Your Body — a vibrant collaboration built for the dancefloor.

The track blends Sikanii’s signature street energy with Mole’s laid-back charisma, creating a sound that’s both infectious and proudly Ghanaian.

With its thumping beat, catchy hook, and playful vibe, Bend Your Body celebrates rhythm, movement, and self-expression.

The production leans on Afro-trap and highlife influences, while the rappers trade slick verses that keep the energy high from start to finish.

It’s a song made for parties and playlists alike — one that captures Ghana’s spirit of fun and creativity.

Cover Artwork: Bend Your Body – Oseikrom Sikanii