‘Waiting’: Ofori Amponsah teams up with King Paluta on new song

Legendary highlife icon Ofori Amponsah teams up with rising rap star King Paluta on ‘Waiting‘ — a soulful collaboration that bridges generations and genres.

The track blends Ofori Amponsah’s smooth, heartfelt vocals with King Paluta’s grounded lyricism, creating a sound that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Waiting is built on warm guitar tones and gentle percussion, giving space for emotion and storytelling to shine.

The lyrics explore themes of love, patience, and devotion — timeless topics delivered with the charm and sincerity that define Ofori Amponsah’s artistry.

King Paluta’s verses add a modern edge, infusing the track with youthful energy and relatable emotion.

The result is a beautifully balanced record — part highlife, part contemporary Ghanaian pop — that proves great music transcends age and style.

Cover Artwork: Waiting – Ofori Amponsah & King Paluta