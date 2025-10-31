Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Walk With Me’: Kweku Smoke redefines sound with new album

Kweku Smoke drops Walk With Me, blending hard trap beats with bold Twi lyricism and melodic growth.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke returns with Walk With Me, a bold reminder of why he remains a defining voice in Ghana’s trap movement.

Known for his razor-sharp delivery and signature Twi flow, Kweku Smoke doesn’t just follow trends — he forges them. Walk With Me captures the intensity of a rapper who helped shape Ghana’s trap sound and continues to evolve within it.

The production is unapologetically trap: icy drums, dark basslines and an unhurried tempo that lets his cadences breathe.

Yet there’s a new depth here — Kweku Smoke balances raw, chest-punching bars with melodic phrasing that shows both confidence and growth. It’s a sound that’s fierce but reflective, streetwise yet experimental.

With Walk With Me, Kweku Smoke invites listeners into his world — one where hustle meets artistry, and where Ghana’s trap heartbeat continues to pulse under his steady influence.

Cover Artwork: Walk With Me - Kweku Smoke
Cover Artwork: Walk With Me – Kweku Smoke
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Blessing Josiah drops new worship song; 'Faithful God'
Lyrical Joe delivers precision and power on new 'Brief Case' EP
