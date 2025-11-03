Koo Ntakra returns with new song ‘Meboa Anaa’

Ghanaian hip-hop and hiplife sensation Koo Ntakra has dropped his brand-new single Meboa Anaa, available now across major streaming platforms.

The track marks a fresh chapter in his journey, blending raw lyrical edge with vibrant Akan vernacular and hook-driven melodies that resonate across Ghana’s urban music scene.

Koo Ntakra’s distinct voice and flair for storytelling shine through in Meboa Anaa, as he muses on ambition, hustling and staying true to one’s roots.

With crisp production underpinning the rhythmic cadence of his lyrics, the new release underscores why he continues to captivate listeners locally and beyond.

Cover Artwork: Meboa Anaa – Koo Ntakra