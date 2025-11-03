New music! Jay Manney pours his heart out in ‘Abena’

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Jay Manney invites listeners into an emotional journey with his latest single, Abena.

The soulful track explores heartbreak, longing and lost love, as Jay Manney reflects on the pain of a relationship gone cold.

Abena combines tender vocals with Afro-fusion rhythms and melodic guitar undertones, creating a heartfelt soundscape that captures both sorrow and beauty.

Through honest lyrics and expressive delivery, Jay Manney connects deeply with anyone who has experienced love’s disappointments.

The production balances modern Afrobeat textures with a soft, melancholic groove, highlighting his versatility as both a singer and storyteller.

Cover Artwork: Abena – Jay Manney