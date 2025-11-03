Ad imageAd image
‘Wafere’: Kwame Yogot fires back with confidence and swagger

Wafere by Kwame Yogot blends humour and message in a powerful comeback track.

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yogot has released his latest single, Wafere — a bold and expressive track whose title translates to “You are ashamed” in English.

Known for his clever storytelling and humorous edge, the self-styled “Rap Comedian” takes a confident turn with this release, blending wit with wisdom.

Wafere explores pride, self-belief and the reactions of those who once doubted his success, all set against a backdrop of crisp beats and vibrant Ghanaian rhythms.

The song delivers both energy and message, reminding listeners to rise above negativity while keeping their authenticity intact.

Cover Artwork: Wafere - Kwame Yogot
Cover Artwork: Wafere – Kwame Yogot
