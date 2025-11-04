PBee returns with ‘L.O.V.E.’, an account of undying affection and healing

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer PBee has released his highly-anticipated single ‘L.O.V.E.’, a heartfelt record that explores the beauty, chaos and vulnerability of love in all its dimensions.

The new song reinforces PBee’s reputation as one of the emerging voices redefining Ghana’s Afrobeats sound.

Released under Grind Don’t Stop Records, the track combines smooth, rhythm-driven production with PBee’s smooth vocals, creating a sound that is both emotionally resonant and irresistibly danceable. It captures a balance between melody and message, making it relatable to listeners across generations and cultures.

From the viral success of ‘Space’ to the heartbreak-themed ‘Murder’ and the club favourite ‘Klosa’, PBee has consistently shown his artistic range. With ‘L.O.V.E.’ he embraces a more mature and introspective side, delving into themes of trust, connection and personal growth.

“‘L.O.V.E.’ is about learning to love yourself again through pain and growth. I wanted it to feel pure, relatable, and timeless; the kind of song you can return to at every stage of life,” he said.

Following its release, PBee plans to engage fans through special performances, online activations and creative campaigns across digital platforms. Official visuals for the song will be unveiled soon.

PBee, born Michael Osei Frimpong, is celebrated for his distinctive voice, unbridled songwriting and storytelling abilities. His breakout freestyle Space’ introduced his authenticity to audiences, followed by ‘Murder’ and ‘Klosa.’

Signed to Grind Don’t Stop Records, PBee continues to fuse African rhythm, soul and emotion with international appeal, positioning himself among the next generation of Afrobeats artists destined for global success.

Cover Artwork: L.O.V.E – PBee