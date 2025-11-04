Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Playboy’

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale returns with a brand-new music video for his song, “Playboy”.

The vibrant visual showcases Shatta Wale’s unmistakable charisma, energy, and signature flair, reaffirming his status as one of Africa’s most influential music icons.

“Playboy” blends infectious rhythms with witty lyrics, celebrating confidence, freedom, and the unapologetic lifestyle that defines the award-winning artist.

Kojo Myles’ direction brings the track to life through stunning cinematography, creative storytelling, and bold visuals that perfectly match the song’s upbeat tempo.

The video captures the essence of modern Afrobeats and dancehall culture, highlighting Shatta Wale’s evolution as an entertainer.