Ad imageAd image
Music

Ko-Jo Cue shares his heart in new album ‘KANI: A Bantama Story’

'KANI: A Bantama Story' by Ko-Jo Cue is a soulful journey through love, pain, and self-discovery.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper and storyteller Ko-Jo Cue unveils his highly anticipated album, “KANI: A Bantama Story.”

The project serves as a heartfelt reflection of his roots, emotions, and evolution as an artist.

In his own words, Ko-Jo Cue shares, “I can only pull from the places I’ve walked… I can only write what I feel.

That authenticity pulses through every track—sometimes joyful and nostalgic, other times raw and reflective—but always unapologetically human.

Rooted in Bantama, the vibrant Kumasi neighborhood that shaped him, “KANI: A Bantama Story” invites listeners to experience life through his lens.

Ko-Jo Cue urges fans to “listen from top to bottom, with all your heart,” promising an emotional and immersive journey.

This album cements Ko-Jo Cue’s status as one of Ghana’s most introspective voices, blending storytelling, soul, and hip-hop into a timeless sonic experience.

Cover Artwork: KANI: A Bantama Story - Ko-Jo Cue
Cover Artwork: KANI: A Bantama Story – Ko-Jo Cue
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Nigerian rap icons, Show Dem Camp, release new album “AFRIKA MAGIK”
‘Walk With Me’: Kweku Smoke redefines sound with new album
Gilly & The Stars releases soulful new album – ‘Gamashie Highlife Tunes’
AratheJay officially drops “The Odyssey” LP
It’s out! Wendy Shay releases ‘Ready’ Album
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Uncle Rich Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
Next Article Quamina MP Quamina MP releases music video for ‘Medusa’ feat. Stonebwoy
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kwaku DMC
New music! Kwaku DMC features Lasmid & O’Kenneth on Fowaah
Music
Oseikrom Sikanii
Oseikrom Sikanii & Kofi Mole team up on ‘Bend Your Body’
Music
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
Kwesi Amewuga drops gritty new song; ‘Badness’
Music
The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay shares official video for “Put Am On God”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario
Discovery
MOLIY & Tyla
Welcome To November 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Talking Drums Festival. Credit: Supplied.
Talking Drums Festival: Africa’s largest Hip-Hop event launches in Ghana
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like