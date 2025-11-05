Ko-Jo Cue shares his heart in new album ‘KANI: A Bantama Story’

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper and storyteller Ko-Jo Cue unveils his highly anticipated album, “KANI: A Bantama Story.”

The project serves as a heartfelt reflection of his roots, emotions, and evolution as an artist.

In his own words, Ko-Jo Cue shares, “I can only pull from the places I’ve walked… I can only write what I feel.”

That authenticity pulses through every track—sometimes joyful and nostalgic, other times raw and reflective—but always unapologetically human.

Rooted in Bantama, the vibrant Kumasi neighborhood that shaped him, “KANI: A Bantama Story” invites listeners to experience life through his lens.

Ko-Jo Cue urges fans to “listen from top to bottom, with all your heart,” promising an emotional and immersive journey.

This album cements Ko-Jo Cue’s status as one of Ghana’s most introspective voices, blending storytelling, soul, and hip-hop into a timeless sonic experience.

Cover Artwork: KANI: A Bantama Story – Ko-Jo Cue