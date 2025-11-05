Ad imageAd image
Music

Quamina MP releases music video for ‘Medusa’ feat. Stonebwoy

The Medusa video blends rhythm, colour, and emotion—Quamina MP and Stonebwoy at their best.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Quamina MP teams up with Afro-Dancehall star Stonebwoy for the music video for Medusa, a standout single from his Love In The Club album.

The newly released official music video, directed by Amanor Blac of Outlaw Philmz, brings the song’s vibrant energy to life with stunning visuals and captivating storytelling.

Medusa blends Afrobeat and dancehall rhythms, showcasing Quamina MP’s smooth delivery alongside Stonebwoy’s signature style.

The video’s colourful setting and crisp cinematography mirror the track’s infectious groove, creating a perfect fusion of sound and sight.

With its irresistible hook and creative direction, Medusa cements Quamina MP’s place among Ghana’s most dynamic talents while reaffirming Stonebwoy’s global influence in Afro-fusion music.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Playboy’
Blessing Josiah drops new worship song; ‘Faithful God’
‘The Lord Is Good’: Baako Junior inspires hope with new song feat. Lisa-Pearl
Watch: ‘Miracle Working God’ by Team Eternity Ghana inspires faith and hope
Onn Gospel releases ‘Old Classics (Local Worship Medley)’ feat. Vessel Chordrick
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ko-Jo Cue Ko-Jo Cue shares his heart in new album ‘KANI: A Bantama Story’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Prophet Joseph Atarah
Discover the Sound of October 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
Jay Bahd
New music! Jay Bahd releases ‘Matanfo’
Music
MOLIY & Tyla
Welcome To November 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
Koo Ntakra
Koo Ntakra returns with new song ‘Meboa Anaa’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario
Discovery
Talking Drums Festival. Credit: Supplied.
Talking Drums Festival: Africa’s largest Hip-Hop event launches in Ghana
News
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Kwaku DMC
New music! Kwaku DMC features Lasmid & O’Kenneth on Fowaah
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like