Quamina MP releases music video for ‘Medusa’ feat. Stonebwoy

Quamina MP teams up with Afro-Dancehall star Stonebwoy for the music video for Medusa, a standout single from his Love In The Club album.

The newly released official music video, directed by Amanor Blac of Outlaw Philmz, brings the song’s vibrant energy to life with stunning visuals and captivating storytelling.

Medusa blends Afrobeat and dancehall rhythms, showcasing Quamina MP’s smooth delivery alongside Stonebwoy’s signature style.

The video’s colourful setting and crisp cinematography mirror the track’s infectious groove, creating a perfect fusion of sound and sight.

With its irresistible hook and creative direction, Medusa cements Quamina MP’s place among Ghana’s most dynamic talents while reaffirming Stonebwoy’s global influence in Afro-fusion music.