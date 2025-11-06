Danny Addo releases new gospel song ‘Hwe Nea Awurade Aye’

Ghanaian Gospel music minister Danny Addo has officially released his uplifting new single, ‘Hwe Nea Awurade Aye (See What The Lord Has Done)’.

This vibrant Highlife thanksgiving anthem, inspired by Ephesians 3:20, celebrates God’s abundant goodness beyond imagination.

Now available on all digital platforms, the song’s official music video on YouTube captures a colourful expression of Ghanaian culture, featuring traditional costumes and a powerful live worship atmosphere.

Crafted with poetic input from Kwadwo Awortey, the track carries deep spiritual resonance and heartfelt gratitude for answered prayers.

With over a decade of impactful ministry, Danny Addo—renowned for ‘Okum Yen Daa (The Psalm 91 Song)’—continues his mission of leading believers into divine encounters through music.

Stream ‘Hwe Nea Awurade Aye’ today and experience a soul-stirring declaration of thanksgiving and faith.