Ad imageAd image
Music

Danny Addo releases new gospel song ‘Hwe Nea Awurade Aye’

Ghanaian Gospel artiste Danny Addo releases ‘Hwe Nea Awurade Aye’, inspired by Ephesians 3:20.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian Gospel music minister Danny Addo has officially released his uplifting new single, ‘Hwe Nea Awurade Aye (See What The Lord Has Done)’.

This vibrant Highlife thanksgiving anthem, inspired by Ephesians 3:20, celebrates God’s abundant goodness beyond imagination.

Now available on all digital platforms, the song’s official music video on YouTube captures a colourful expression of Ghanaian culture, featuring traditional costumes and a powerful live worship atmosphere.

Crafted with poetic input from Kwadwo Awortey, the track carries deep spiritual resonance and heartfelt gratitude for answered prayers.

With over a decade of impactful ministry, Danny Addo—renowned for ‘Okum Yen Daa (The Psalm 91 Song)’—continues his mission of leading believers into divine encounters through music.

Stream ‘Hwe Nea Awurade Aye’ today and experience a soul-stirring declaration of thanksgiving and faith.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Quamina MP releases music video for ‘Medusa’ feat. Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Playboy’
Blessing Josiah drops new worship song; ‘Faithful God’
‘The Lord Is Good’: Baako Junior inspires hope with new song feat. Lisa-Pearl
Watch: ‘Miracle Working God’ by Team Eternity Ghana inspires faith and hope
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Quamina MP Quamina MP releases music video for ‘Medusa’ feat. Stonebwoy
Next Article Entertainment Week Ghana Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario
Discovery
PBee
PBee returns with ‘L.O.V.E.’, an account of undying affection and healing
Music
Kwaku DMC
New music! Kwaku DMC features Lasmid & O’Kenneth on Fowaah
Music
Kweku Smoke
‘Walk With Me’: Kweku Smoke redefines sound with new album
Music
Koo Ntakra
Koo Ntakra returns with new song ‘Meboa Anaa’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
News
Entertainment Week Ghana
Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
News
Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
MOLIY & Tyla
Welcome To November 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like