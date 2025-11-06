Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song

Stream “Far Away” by Samini – a powerful mix of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Samini has dropped a powerful new single, “Far Away”, a soul-stirring fusion of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats that speaks directly to the resilient dreamer.

Known for his uplifting messages and signature rhythmic style, Samini delivers a deeply motivational anthem about protecting one’s peace and staying focused on success.

“Far Away” encourages listeners to rise above envy, negativity, and toxic influences.

‘Far Away’ is my reminder to keep moving, keep winning, and stay grounded no matter who tries to pull you back.”

Samini

Reflecting on the song’s meaning, Samini shares, “It’s about recognising the energy around you. When you’re pushing forward in life, not everyone clapping for you means well”.

With its infectious groove and timeless message, “Far Away” is both a musical vibe and a life mantra — a celebration of focus, strength, and spiritual clarity.

Cover Artwork: Far Away - Samini
Cover Artwork: Far Away – Samini
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Shashii’: DarkoVibes is out with a new dance song
New music! E.L releases soulful song ‘Holy’
New music! Jay Manney pours his heart out in ‘Abena’
‘Wafere’: Kwame Yogot fires back with confidence and swagger
Koo Ntakra returns with new song ‘Meboa Anaa’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Darkovibes ‘Shashii’: DarkoVibes is out with a new dance song
Next Article Petrah Petrah returns with surprise new ‘Petralogy Vol.3’ EP
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Talking Drums Festival. Credit: Supplied.
Talking Drums Festival: Africa’s largest Hip-Hop event launches in Ghana
News
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Show Dem Camp. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Nigerian rap icons, Show Dem Camp, release new album “AFRIKA MAGIK”
Africa Music
Kwaku DMC
New music! Kwaku DMC features Lasmid & O’Kenneth on Fowaah
Music
Blessing Josiah
Blessing Josiah drops new worship song; ‘Faithful God’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
News
Entertainment Week Ghana
Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
News
Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like