‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song

Samini has dropped a powerful new single, “Far Away”, a soul-stirring fusion of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats that speaks directly to the resilient dreamer.

Known for his uplifting messages and signature rhythmic style, Samini delivers a deeply motivational anthem about protecting one’s peace and staying focused on success.

“Far Away” encourages listeners to rise above envy, negativity, and toxic influences.

‘Far Away’ is my reminder to keep moving, keep winning, and stay grounded no matter who tries to pull you back.” Samini

Reflecting on the song’s meaning, Samini shares, “It’s about recognising the energy around you. When you’re pushing forward in life, not everyone clapping for you means well”.

With its infectious groove and timeless message, “Far Away” is both a musical vibe and a life mantra — a celebration of focus, strength, and spiritual clarity.

