Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! E.L releases soulful song ‘Holy’

E.L releases “Holy” – a soulful anthem about faith, authenticity, and rising after the fall.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

E.L returns with a deeply introspective new single titled “Holy”, a soul-stirring reflection on resilience, faith, and authenticity.

Blending heartfelt lyricism with smooth Afro-fusion rhythms, the song captures the struggle of staying holy in a world that often rewards pretence.

E.L’s “Holy” speaks to anyone fighting silent battles — a reminder that falling doesn’t define you, but rising again does.

As he expresses, “Trying to stay holy in a world that sweet-talks you to fake it. I fell, but didn’t stay down — that’s what makes me pure.”

This emotionally charged track highlights E.L’s lyrical depth and vulnerability, marking a powerful new chapter in his artistry.

Cover Artwork: Holy - E.L
Cover Artwork: Holy – E.L
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song
‘Shashii’: DarkoVibes is out with a new dance song
New music! Jay Manney pours his heart out in ‘Abena’
‘Wafere’: Kwame Yogot fires back with confidence and swagger
Koo Ntakra returns with new song ‘Meboa Anaa’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Entertainment Week Ghana Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
Next Article AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied. AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Blessing Josiah
Blessing Josiah drops new worship song; ‘Faithful God’
Music
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario
Discovery
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Oseikrom Sikanii
Oseikrom Sikanii & Kofi Mole team up on ‘Bend Your Body’
Music
Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe delivers precision and power on new ‘Brief Case’ EP
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
News
Entertainment Week Ghana
Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
News
Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Playboy’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like