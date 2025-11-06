New music! E.L releases soulful song ‘Holy’

E.L returns with a deeply introspective new single titled “Holy”, a soul-stirring reflection on resilience, faith, and authenticity.

Blending heartfelt lyricism with smooth Afro-fusion rhythms, the song captures the struggle of staying holy in a world that often rewards pretence.

E.L’s “Holy” speaks to anyone fighting silent battles — a reminder that falling doesn’t define you, but rising again does.

As he expresses, “Trying to stay holy in a world that sweet-talks you to fake it. I fell, but didn’t stay down — that’s what makes me pure.”

This emotionally charged track highlights E.L’s lyrical depth and vulnerability, marking a powerful new chapter in his artistry.

Cover Artwork: Holy – E.L