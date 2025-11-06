Petrah returns with surprise new ‘Petralogy Vol.3’ EP

Petrah has made a long-awaited return to the music scene with the surprise release of a brand-new Petralogy Vol.3, marking her first major project after a two-year break from the spotlight.

Known for her soulful voice and versatile sound, Petrah’s comeback EP reintroduces her as a refreshed and more expressive artist.

Petralogy Vol.3 captures her growth, creativity, and renewed passion for music, blending Dancehall, soul, and contemporary sounds that reflect her evolution over the years.

The surprise release has sparked excitement among fans and industry insiders, many of whom have praised her bold comeback and the emotional depth of her new work.

Petrah’s new EP is not only a statement of her resilience but also a reminder of her undeniable talent and impact on Ghana’s music scene.

Cover Artwork: Petralogy Vol.3 – Petrah