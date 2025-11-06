‘Shashii’: DarkoVibes is out with a new dance song

Ghanaian Afro-fusion star DarkoVibes has released his brand-new single “Shashii,” a captivating record that blends vibrant dance energy with raw emotions of heartbreak.

In the Ga-Adangbe community, “Shashii” is slang for a “baddie, someone attractive, confident and a little dangerous when it comes to love.

True to its name, the song captures the bittersweet feeling of being drawn to someone who breaks your heart but still leaves you under their spell.

“Shashii” is a perfect mix of rhythm and vulnerability. A song that will make you move even as you reflect on your own “shashii” experience.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, DarkoVibes shares, “Everyone has met a Shashii before. That one person who drives you crazy in a good and bad way. It’s love, heartbreak and dance all in one.”

Cover Artwork: Shashii – Darkovibes