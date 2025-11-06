Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Shashii’: DarkoVibes is out with a new dance song

DarkoVibes drops “Shashii”, a groovy Afro-fusion anthem about love, heartbreak, and desire.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian Afro-fusion star DarkoVibes has released his brand-new single “Shashii,” a captivating record that blends vibrant dance energy with raw emotions of heartbreak.

In the Ga-Adangbe community, “Shashii” is slang for a “baddie, someone attractive, confident and a little dangerous when it comes to love.

True to its name, the song captures the bittersweet feeling of being drawn to someone who breaks your heart but still leaves you under their spell.

“Shashii” is a perfect mix of rhythm and vulnerability. A song that will make you move even as you reflect on your own “shashii” experience.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, DarkoVibes shares, “Everyone has met a Shashii before. That one person who drives you crazy in a good and bad way. It’s love, heartbreak and dance all in one.”

Cover Artwork: Shashii - Darkovibes
Cover Artwork: Shashii – Darkovibes

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song
New music! E.L releases soulful song ‘Holy’
New music! Jay Manney pours his heart out in ‘Abena’
‘Wafere’: Kwame Yogot fires back with confidence and swagger
Koo Ntakra returns with new song ‘Meboa Anaa’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied. AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
Next Article No Pressure by Samini ‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Blessing Josiah
Blessing Josiah drops new worship song; ‘Faithful God’
Music
Goodbye by Ofori Amponsah
‘Waiting’: Ofori Amponsah teams up with King Paluta on new song
Music
AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
News
Show Dem Camp. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Nigerian rap icons, Show Dem Camp, release new album “AFRIKA MAGIK”
Africa Music
Talking Drums Festival. Credit: Supplied.
Talking Drums Festival: Africa’s largest Hip-Hop event launches in Ghana
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Entertainment Week Ghana
Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
News
Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario
Discovery
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Playboy’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like