‘Spidomita’: OliveTheBoy unleashes a catchy Afrobeats song

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation OliveTheBoy has released his highly anticipated new single, “Spidomita,” a captivating fusion of rhythm, melody, and youthful energy.

Following the success of his breakout hits, OliveTheBoy continues to push creative boundaries with this infectious track that celebrates confidence, attraction, and self-expression.

“Spidomita” showcases OliveTheBoy’s signature silky vocals and playful storytelling layered over vibrant Afrobeat percussion and smooth contemporary production.

The result is a song that’s as dance-ready as it is emotionally engaging — a perfect soundtrack for today’s vibrant Ghanaian soundscape.

With “Spidomita”, OliveTheBoy reaffirms his position as one of Ghana’s most promising voices, blending Afro-fusion grooves with irresistible charm.