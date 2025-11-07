Efya & King Paluta celebrate joy in ‘Catch The Feeling’

Ghanaian songstress Efya joins forces with lyrical powerhouse King Paluta for their electrifying new single, “Catch The Feeling.”

A vibrant fusion of Afrobeats and highlife energy, the track is a celebration of rhythm, romance, and undeniable chemistry.

With its catchy hook, “Catch The Feeling” embodies pure emotion — a musical expression of joy and connection that transcends language.

Efya’s soulful vocals glide effortlessly over the upbeat production, while King Paluta adds his signature lyrical flair, creating a perfect balance between smooth melody and sharp wordplay.

The song captures the essence of Ghanaian groove, inviting listeners to dance, feel, and fall in love with the moment.

Cover Artwork: Catch The Feeling – Efya & King Paluta