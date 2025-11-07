Ad imageAd image
Music

Efya & King Paluta celebrate joy in ‘Catch The Feeling’

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian songstress Efya joins forces with lyrical powerhouse King Paluta for their electrifying new single, “Catch The Feeling.”

A vibrant fusion of Afrobeats and highlife energy, the track is a celebration of rhythm, romance, and undeniable chemistry.

With its catchy hook, “Catch The Feeling” embodies pure emotion — a musical expression of joy and connection that transcends language.

Efya’s soulful vocals glide effortlessly over the upbeat production, while King Paluta adds his signature lyrical flair, creating a perfect balance between smooth melody and sharp wordplay.

The song captures the essence of Ghanaian groove, inviting listeners to dance, feel, and fall in love with the moment.

Cover Artwork: Catch The Feeling - Efya & King Paluta
Cover Artwork: Catch The Feeling – Efya & King Paluta
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
SuperJazzClub reflect the timeless and unapologetic spirit of “LAGOS”
Rie Osei releases latest single “Problem”
Lasmid teams up with King Promise for new song ‘No Issues’
‘Spidomita’: OliveTheBoy unleashes a catchy Afrobeats song
‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Lasmid & King Promise Lasmid teams up with King Promise for new song ‘No Issues’
Next Article Rie Osei. Photo Credit: Supplied. Rie Osei releases latest single “Problem”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ko-Jo Cue
Ko-Jo Cue shares his heart in new album ‘KANI: A Bantama Story’
Music
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
MOLIY & Tyla
Welcome To November 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
OliveTheBoy & Juls for NATURE. Credit: Supplied.
Juls and Olivetheboy join global line-up of artists releasing music with NATURE ahead of COP30 in Brazil
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
News
Entertainment Week Ghana
Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
News
Quamina MP
Quamina MP releases music video for ‘Medusa’ feat. Stonebwoy
Music
Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
PBee
PBee returns with ‘L.O.V.E.’, an account of undying affection and healing
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like