Lasmid teams up with King Promise for new song ‘No Issues’

“No Issues” sees Lasmid and King Promise blend soulful Afropop with refined energy.

Lasmid is back with a refined sound and renewed creative focus in his latest release, “No Issues” featuring King Promise.

After teasing the track through a brief yet captivating Instagram Reel, fans instantly sensed that something special was on the horizon.

The post — minimal, contemplative, and effortlessly stylish — signalled more than just another drop; it marked growth, maturity, and a new chapter for the ever-evolving Ghanaian artist.

Known for blending Afropop rhythms with emotive storytelling, Lasmid continues to redefine his sound while staying true to his roots.

With King Promise joining him on “No Issues”, the collaboration delivers smooth vocals, relatable lyrics, and polished production that captures both reflection and rhythm.

“Different energy. Same Lasmid.” — this isn’t just a caption; it’s a statement of intent.

Lasmid & King Promise
