RCee celebrates women with new song ‘Atiaa’

The Young Daddy is back! RCEE drops “Atiaa”, a heartfelt Highlife jam for the lovers.

After a sterling year of chart-ready releases, RCee returns with another irresistible jam titled “Atiaa.”

The Young Daddy continues his streak of love-inspired hits, serenading and celebrating women in his signature Highlife style.

Atiaa is more than a song — it’s an ode to women everywhere, blending soulful melodies with RCee’s smooth vocals and undeniable charisma.

Known for his infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics, RCee once again proves why fans can’t get enough of his unique sound.

“Atiaa” captures both tenderness and groove, fusing modern Highlife energy with a timeless romantic touch.

The Young Daddy’s latest single is set to dominate playlists and dancefloors alike, offering pure vibes and emotion in every beat.

