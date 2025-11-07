Ad imageAd image
RG Qluck Wise releases heartfelt single ‘My Love For You’

Ghanaian artist RG Qluck Wise drops romantic new track “My Love For You” via 2 Fine Music.

Ghanaian artist RG Qluck Wise has unveiled his latest single, “My Love For You,” released under his newly founded record label, 2 Fine Music.

Following the success of his EP “Affection Season”, launched in April 2025, this single continues to showcase his talent for crafting heartfelt and relatable music.

Available across all major digital streaming platforms, “My Love For You” blends contemporary Afrobeats rhythms with smooth vocals, highlighting RG Qluck Wise’s signature style and emotional depth.

The track captures themes of love, devotion, and vulnerability, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into the artist’s songwriting.

With the launch of 2 Fine Music, RG Qluck Wise takes another step in establishing his independent imprint, providing creative freedom while delivering quality music to fans worldwide.

“My Love For You” is not just a single — it’s a testament to his growth as an artist and his dedication to authentic storytelling.

Cover Artwork: My Love For You - RG Qluck Wise
