Rie Osei releases latest single “Problem”

Rie Osei is out with “Problem,” a high-energy Afrohouse/Amapiano single, on November 7, 2025. The track features production from Ghana’s Sarmyfire and Nigeria’s Jhinzo, characterized by undeniable, pleasing percussion, deep rhythm, and Rie’s smooth, commanding vocal tone.

“Problem” follows her “Slow Romance Freestyle,” a track born from a moment of self-doubt and an intent to carve her own path. A more confident Rie Osei emerges on “Problem,” exuding an intense feeling of freedom and empowerment. Here, the singer fully embraces her fate and title as a disruptor.

Rie Osei’s music is nurtured with culture and sophistication, pulling from her Guan and Bono roots while channeling the cosmopolitan rhythm of Chicago’s sound scene. The track also showcases her ability to experiment with various sounds, refusing to be boxed into a single genre.

Despite a growing music catalogue, Rie Osei has captured the hearts of many with her live performances. Notable among them are her energetic performances as an opening act for Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and King Promise at their Chicago shows. She has also thrilled audiences in Ghana, performing at events including the Ria Boss Open Mic and Bongofest.

Fully aware of her potential and at peace with her pace, Rie Osei reminds listeners that African music’s global wave is as much about confidence. With “Problem,” she steps fully into her spotlight.

Listen to “Problem” on your preferred streaming platform.