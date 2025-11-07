Ad imageAd image
Music

Rie Osei releases latest single “Problem”

Rie Osei embraces freedom and confidence on new single “Problem”.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rie Osei is out with “Problem,” a high-energy Afrohouse/Amapiano single, on November 7, 2025. The track features production from Ghana’s Sarmyfire and Nigeria’s Jhinzo, characterized by undeniable, pleasing percussion, deep rhythm, and Rie’s smooth, commanding vocal tone.

“Problem” follows her “Slow Romance Freestyle,” a track born from a moment of self-doubt and an intent to carve her own path. A more confident Rie Osei emerges on “Problem,” exuding an intense feeling of freedom and empowerment. Here, the singer fully embraces her fate and title as a disruptor.

Rie Osei’s music is nurtured with culture and sophistication, pulling from her Guan and Bono roots while channeling the cosmopolitan rhythm of Chicago’s sound scene. The track also showcases her ability to experiment with various sounds, refusing to be boxed into a single genre.

Despite a growing music catalogue, Rie Osei has captured the hearts of many with her live performances. Notable among them are her energetic performances as an opening act for Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and King Promise at their Chicago shows. She has also thrilled audiences in Ghana, performing at events including the Ria Boss Open Mic and Bongofest.

Fully aware of her potential and at peace with her pace, Rie Osei reminds listeners that African music’s global wave is as much about confidence. With “Problem,” she steps fully into her spotlight.

Listen to “Problem” on your preferred streaming platform.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
SuperJazzClub reflect the timeless and unapologetic spirit of “LAGOS”
Efya & King Paluta celebrate joy in ‘Catch The Feeling’
Lasmid teams up with King Promise for new song ‘No Issues’
‘Spidomita’: OliveTheBoy unleashes a catchy Afrobeats song
‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Efya Efya & King Paluta celebrate joy in ‘Catch The Feeling’
Next Article OliveTheBoy & Juls for NATURE. Credit: Supplied. Juls and Olivetheboy join global line-up of artists releasing music with NATURE ahead of COP30 in Brazil
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
News
Koo Ntakra
Koo Ntakra returns with new song ‘Meboa Anaa’
Music
Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
PBee
PBee returns with ‘L.O.V.E.’, an account of undying affection and healing
Music
Jay Manney
New music! Jay Manney pours his heart out in ‘Abena’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

OliveTheBoy & Juls for NATURE. Credit: Supplied.
Juls and Olivetheboy join global line-up of artists releasing music with NATURE ahead of COP30 in Brazil
News
Entertainment Week Ghana
Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
News
Quamina MP
Quamina MP releases music video for ‘Medusa’ feat. Stonebwoy
Music
Ko-Jo Cue
Ko-Jo Cue shares his heart in new album ‘KANI: A Bantama Story’
Music
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like