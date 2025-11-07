SuperJazzClub reflect the timeless and unapologetic spirit of “LAGOS”

SuperJazzClub, the Ghanaian creative collective renowned for its boundary-pushing, genre-blending sound, has released its latest single, “LAGOS.” The record is a sprawling, panoramic ode to Nigeria’s vibrant commercial and cultural capital, encapsulating the city’s complex, non-stop energy.

The single’s creation began earlier this year at a dedicated songwriting camp held in Lagos, where the collective teamed up with Nigerian producer and vocalist, TR1GGA. The resulting track is described as a mixture of diverse sounds, intentionally crafted to capture the essence of the chaotic, beautiful, and rhythmic city.

The collective’s members were unequivocal about the song’s depth, stating: “It’s a reflection of a city that never sleeps. This song is Lagos through our eyes, raw, panoramic and unapologetic.”

LAGOS – SuperJazzClub. Credit: Supplied.

This intensive recording process allowed Superjazzclub to translate their fond memories and observations of the city, often called ‘Lasgidi’ or ‘Gidi’, into a rich soundscape. The single stands as a testament to the collective’s ability to seamlessly blend genres, resulting in a song that feels both contemporary and perpetually relevant.

This release emphasizes SuperJazzClub’s larger narrative that modern African music thrives on unity and shared creative energy. By taking root in Lagos to interpret its spirit, SuperJazzClub has delivered a powerful piece of cultural commentary that celebrates the pulse of a city defining the continent’s cultural future.

“LAGOS” is now streaming on all major digital platforms.