Ad imageAd image
Music

SuperJazzClub reflect the timeless and unapologetic spirit of “LAGOS”

SuperJazzClub find the sound of the city that never sleeps with "LAGOS".

New GM icon
Ghana Music

SuperJazzClub, the Ghanaian creative collective renowned for its boundary-pushing, genre-blending sound, has released its latest single, “LAGOS.” The record is a sprawling, panoramic ode to Nigeria’s vibrant commercial and cultural capital, encapsulating the city’s complex, non-stop energy.

The single’s creation began earlier this year at a dedicated songwriting camp held in Lagos, where the collective teamed up with Nigerian producer and vocalist, TR1GGA. The resulting track is described as a mixture of diverse sounds, intentionally crafted to capture the essence of the chaotic, beautiful, and rhythmic city.

The collective’s members were unequivocal about the song’s depth, stating: It’s a reflection of a city that never sleeps. This song is Lagos through our eyes, raw, panoramic and unapologetic.

LAGOS - SuperJazzClub. Credit: Supplied.
LAGOS – SuperJazzClub. Credit: Supplied.

This intensive recording process allowed Superjazzclub to translate their fond memories and observations of the city, often called ‘Lasgidi’ or ‘Gidi’, into a rich soundscape. The single stands as a testament to the collective’s ability to seamlessly blend genres, resulting in a song that feels both contemporary and perpetually relevant.

This release emphasizes SuperJazzClub’s larger narrative that modern African music thrives on unity and shared creative energy. By taking root in Lagos to interpret its spirit, SuperJazzClub has delivered a powerful piece of cultural commentary that celebrates the pulse of a city defining the continent’s cultural future.

“LAGOS” is now streaming on all major digital platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Rie Osei releases latest single “Problem”
Efya & King Paluta celebrate joy in ‘Catch The Feeling’
Lasmid teams up with King Promise for new song ‘No Issues’
‘Spidomita’: OliveTheBoy unleashes a catchy Afrobeats song
‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article OliveTheBoy & Juls for NATURE. Credit: Supplied. Juls and Olivetheboy join global line-up of artists releasing music with NATURE ahead of COP30 in Brazil
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Jay Manney
New music! Jay Manney pours his heart out in ‘Abena’
Music
Kwaku DMC
New music! Kwaku DMC features Lasmid & O’Kenneth on Fowaah
Music
Ko-Jo Cue
Ko-Jo Cue shares his heart in new album ‘KANI: A Bantama Story’
Music
Quamina MP
Quamina MP releases music video for ‘Medusa’ feat. Stonebwoy
Music
PBee
PBee returns with ‘L.O.V.E.’, an account of undying affection and healing
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

OliveTheBoy & Juls for NATURE. Credit: Supplied.
Juls and Olivetheboy join global line-up of artists releasing music with NATURE ahead of COP30 in Brazil
News
AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
News
Entertainment Week Ghana
Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
News
Uncle Rich
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert
News
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like