Eno Barony features Kweku Flick on new party song ‘Soloku’

“Soloku” by Eno Barony and Kweku Flick blends Afro-rap and Highlife in a fresh new sound.

Ghana’s rap powerhouse Eno Barony teams up with rising star Kweku Flick on her latest single, “Soloku”, a fiery blend of confidence, rhythm and lyrical mastery.

Known for breaking barriers as one of Africa’s leading female rappers, Eno delivers sharp verses and unapologetic energy, while Kweku Flick adds his signature melodic flair.

“Soloku” is more than just a banger — it’s a statement of self-assurance and individuality, fusing Hip-Life, Afro-rap and Highlife influences into an addictive groove.

The collaboration showcases Eno’s versatility and Kweku’s dynamic delivery, creating a track that resonates on the dance floor and beyond.

As anticipation builds for Eno Barony’s upcoming projects, “Soloku” stands as another reminder of her dominance and artistry in Ghana’s ever-evolving music scene.

Cover Artwork: Soloku - Eno Barony feat. Kweku Flick
Cover Artwork: Soloku – Eno Barony feat. Kweku Flick
