Ad imageAd image
Music

iDanny TG invites fans to celebrate with new single “Come To My Party”

"Come Party with Me" by iDanny TG is all about good times and freedom.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rising Afroswing sensation iDanny TG sets the vibe to climax the year with the release of his brand-new single, “Come To My Party.”

Known for his soulful fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and authentic African rhythms, iDanny TG continues to define his sound with storytelling, emotion, and feel-good energy.

Come To My Party is a celebration of freedom, youth, and connection, the kind of record that brings people together for moments that matter.

“This one’s for the good times, when life gets heavy, we dance it off. It’s about escaping the noise and just living in the moment,” says iDanny TG.

“Come To My Party” is available on all streaming platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Eno Barony features Kweku Flick on new party song ‘Soloku’
New music! Elsie Raad releases debut ‘LDL(H)A)’ EP
RG Qluck Wise releases heartfelt single ‘My Love For You’
SuperJazzClub reflect the timeless and unapologetic spirit of “LAGOS”
Rie Osei releases latest single “Problem”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article RG Qluck Wise RG Qluck Wise releases heartfelt single ‘My Love For You’
Next Article Elsie Raad New music! Elsie Raad releases debut ‘LDL(H)A)’ EP
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario
Discovery
Lasmid. Photo Credit: Lasmid/Instagram.
Lasmid teases new chapter: Reel hints at upcoming sonic evolution
News
Cover Artwork: Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK
2025 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
No Pressure by Samini
‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song
Music
Darkovibes
‘Shashii’: DarkoVibes is out with a new dance song
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

OliveTheBoy & Juls for NATURE. Credit: Supplied.
Juls and Olivetheboy join global line-up of artists releasing music with NATURE ahead of COP30 in Brazil
News
Petrah
Petrah returns with surprise new ‘Petralogy Vol.3’ EP
Music
AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
News
E.L’s 'See Boday': The anthem we didn't know we needed
New music! E.L releases soulful song ‘Holy’
Music
Entertainment Week Ghana
Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like