New music! Elsie Raad releases debut ‘LDL(H)A)’ EP

Ghanaian genre-defying artist Elsie Raad officially releases her debut project, “LDL(H)A” — a deeply introspective and sonically adventurous body of work inspired by the phrase “Love Don’t Live (Here) Anymore.”

The bracketed “(Here)” in the title holds quiet power, reflecting on absence, memory, and the spaces love leaves behind.

Across the project, Elsie invites listeners into that emotional house, exploring heartbreak, rediscovery, sensuality and self-affirmation with raw honesty. “Love left, but I didn’t,” she explains. “Each track represents another room, another feeling.”

Blending Alternative, Afro, Highlife, Dancehall, R&B, Folk, and Rap, Elsie crafts an immersive soundscape that transcends genre and expectation.

Following the success of her singles “Run” and “6FigureDebby,” LDL(H)A marks her evolution as both storyteller and sonic architect.

With this debut, Elsie Raad redefines what it means to heal through music — building a world where love may have gone, but rhythm, truth and freedom remain.

Cover Artwork: LDL(H)A) – Elsie Raad