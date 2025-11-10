‘Woa Nware Me’: Akwaboah seranades on new song

Ghanaian Highlife sensation Akwaboah sets the stage for his upcoming album with the release of his soulful new single, “Woa Nware Me.”

The track arrives ahead of his much-anticipated album due early next year, offering fans a taste of the rich storytelling and emotive sound that define his artistry.

“Woa Nware Me” captures Akwaboah’s signature blend of heartfelt lyricism, timeless Highlife rhythms, and contemporary flair.

The song explores love, devotion, and the everyday nuances of relationships, all wrapped in his smooth vocals and elegant instrumentation.

With this release, Akwaboah reaffirms his place as one of Ghana’s most authentic voices, bridging tradition and modernity while keeping the essence of Highlife alive.