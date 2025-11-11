‘Ashawo’: Guru NKZ returns with humour and heat in new song

Guru Nkz is back with a brand-new banger titled “Ashawo,” accompanied by a striking music video directed by Amanor Blac.

Known for his witty storytelling and fearless creativity, Guru Nkz once again delivers a track that blends humour, realism, and rhythm into an irresistible experience.

“Ashawo” captures everyday themes with Guru’s signature lyrical style, offering a playful yet thought-provoking commentary on modern relationships and social perception.

The visuals, directed by Amanor Blac of Outlaw Philmz, perfectly complement the song’s energy — combining cinematic flair with cultural authenticity.

As one of Ghana’s most consistent hitmakers, Guru Nkz continues to push boundaries and entertain fans with his unique sound.