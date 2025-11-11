Ad imageAd image
Music

'Ashawo': Guru NKZ returns with humour and heat in new song

Guru Nkz releases Ashawo — a bold new music video directed by Outlaw Philmz.

Ghana Music

Guru Nkz is back with a brand-new banger titled “Ashawo,” accompanied by a striking music video directed by Amanor Blac.

Known for his witty storytelling and fearless creativity, Guru Nkz once again delivers a track that blends humour, realism, and rhythm into an irresistible experience.

“Ashawo” captures everyday themes with Guru’s signature lyrical style, offering a playful yet thought-provoking commentary on modern relationships and social perception.

The visuals, directed by Amanor Blac of Outlaw Philmz, perfectly complement the song’s energy — combining cinematic flair with cultural authenticity.

As one of Ghana’s most consistent hitmakers, Guru Nkz continues to push boundaries and entertain fans with his unique sound.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
