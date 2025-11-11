Ad imageAd image
Kwaku DMC teams up with Bill Gucci on new song ‘Came Far’

Came Far: Kwaku DMC and Bill Gucci inspire with raw lyrics and real-life motivation.

Ghanaian rap talents Kwaku DMC & Bill Gucci join forces on “Came Far,” a powerful anthem that celebrates growth, hustle, and perseverance.

The track captures the essence of ambition — reflecting on humble beginnings, personal struggles, and the unrelenting drive to succeed despite the odds.

With raw, heartfelt lyrics and hard-hitting production, “Came Far” resonates deeply with anyone chasing their dreams.

Both artists deliver compelling verses filled with authenticity and emotion, creating a soundtrack for resilience and triumph.

This collaboration shines as a motivational reminder that every step forward counts, no matter how tough the journey.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
