Kwesi Amewuga releases ‘Badness’ music video

Kwesi Amewuga has released the music video for ‘Badness‘, delivering a refreshing wave that bridges traditional hiplife with the intensity of modern trap.

With this release, Kwesi celebrates Ghana’s evolving music culture while staying rooted in authentic storytelling and street-inspired energy.

“Badness” showcases Amewuga’s sharp lyricism, infectious flow, and fearless experimentation, blending old-school rhythms with cutting-edge production.

The result is a sound that feels both nostalgic and futuristic — a perfect balance for fans who value innovation and cultural pride.

As he continues to carve out his unique space in the Ghanaian music scene, “Badness” stands as a reminder that true artistry means pushing boundaries while holding it down for the culture.