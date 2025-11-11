New music! David Oscar ushers in ‘New Dawn’

Ghanaian reggae artiste David Oscar Dogbe has officially released his latest single, “New Dawn,” adding another gem to his impressive body of work.

Known for his authentic reggae sound and socially conscious lyrics, David Oscar continues to inspire with music that uplifts and enlightens.

In “New Dawn,” Oscar calls on listeners to be guided by Jah (God) in every aspect of life, offering a message of faith, wisdom, and resilience.

The song also warns against opportunists who pose as friends for personal gain — a timely reminder in today’s world.

Building on the success of previous hits like “Ribidibi,” “Thinking of My Days,” “Get There One Day” (ft. Afriyie Wutah) and “We Are the Light” (ft. Shasha Marley), “New Dawn” showcases David Oscar’s lyrical depth and enduring musical craftsmanship.

Cover Artwork: New Dawn – David Oscar Dogbe