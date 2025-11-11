Ad imageAd image
Watch: Kweku Smoke releases music video for ‘Adu The Borga’

Watch Kweku Smoke’s Adu The Borga video, from the Walk With Me album.

Ghanaian rap sensation Kweku Smoke has released the highly anticipated music video for “Adu The Borga,” one of the standout tracks from his album Walk With Me.

Directed by the visionary Bani Wxrld, the video captures the energy, ambition and vibrant storytelling that have made Kweku Smoke one of the most exciting voices in contemporary African hip-hop.

Set against striking visuals and bold cinematography, “Adu The Borga” explores themes of hustle, ambition and identity, blending Kweku Smoke’s signature lyrical finesse with modern Afro-trap production.

The collaboration with Bani Wxrld adds a creative edge, transforming the song into a visual experience that resonates deeply with fans.

With Walk With Me, Kweku Smoke continues to push boundaries and cement his reputation as a trailblazer in Ghana’s music scene.

