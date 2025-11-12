‘Dzi Dew (Rejoice)’ Medley: Joshua Ahenkorah releases a new song

Dzi Dew (Rejoice) Medley by Joshua Ahenkorah is a Spirit-filled sound of hope and encouragement for every believer walking through difficult times.

Inspired by the words of Scripture — “And David encouraged himself in the Lord” — this powerful medley reminds listeners that God is ever-present, even in life’s hardest seasons.

Joshua Ahenkorah delivers an uplifting worship experience that stirs faith, restores joy, and calls hearts to rejoice in the Lord once more.

Whether you are seeking strength, comfort, or a reason to praise, Dzi Dew (Rejoice) is the perfect song to reignite your hope.

Let this anointed sound assure you that you are never alone and that the Lord’s presence surrounds you always. Listen, be inspired, and rejoice — for victory and peace are found in Him.