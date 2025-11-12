Ad imageAd image
Siisi Baidoo celebrates the finished work of Christ in ‘Wawie’ feat. Kweku Teye

“Wawie” by Siisi Baidoo and Kweku Teye proclaims God’s sufficiency and victory for every believer.

Siisi Baidoo delivers a powerful worship song celebrating Christ’s victory and God’s abundant grace shines in “Wawie” featuring Kweku Teye.

Rooted in Scripture — “God is able to make all grace abound toward us, that we having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work” — the song reminds believers that through Jesus, every struggle can be overcome.

The title “Wawie”, meaning “It is finished”, reflects Jesus’ declaration on the cross, affirming that His sacrifice is the foundation for every victory.

Siisi Baidoo and Kweku Teye deliver a Spirit-filled performance that uplifts hearts, strengthens faith, and inspires praise.

Whether facing fear, doubt, or life’s challenges, “Wawie” invites listeners to sing over their battles and witness the transformative power of Christ at work in their lives.

