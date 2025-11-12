Ad imageAd image
Music

Vybz Shella drops energetic new ‘Harakka Mantse’ EP

VYBZ Shella releases Harakka Mantse EP, blending afro-fusion, dancehall, and lyrical power.

Vybz Shella makes a powerful statement with the release of the Harakka Mantse EP, a dynamic project that showcases his signature sound and lyrical depth.

The project features three standout tracks: “Harakka Mantse (Part I)”, “Harakka Mantse (Part II)”, and “Harakka Mantse Riddim”.

Each song captures VYBZ Shella’s unique energy and lyrical finesse, crafted with the vibrant production skills of Nod JBux.

Blending dancehall, afro-fusion, and contemporary bass rhythms, the EP delivers a bold sound that celebrates creative freedom and street-level authenticity.

Harakka Mantse showcases VYBZ Shella’s evolution as an artist, bringing infectious beats and powerful storytelling together in perfect harmony.

With Nod JBux’s sharp production and Shella’s unmistakable flow, this release is set to energise playlists and dance floors alike.

Harakka Mantse EP is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Harakka Mantse EP on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.lks.to/VybzShella2/HM2

.

Cover Artwork: Harakka Mantse EP - VYBZ Shella
Cover Artwork: Harakka Mantse EP – VYBZ Shella
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
The 5foot3 Philosophy with KooKusi on “This Ability”
Spotify launches messaging feature for Ghanaian creators and listeners
No One Has Monopoly Over Event Dates
Petrah returns with surprise new ‘Petralogy Vol.3’ EP
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Siisi Baidoo & Kweku Teye Siisi Baidoo celebrates the finished work of Christ in ‘Wawie’ feat. Kweku Teye
Next Article Spotify. Credit: Supplied. Spotify launches messaging feature for Ghanaian creators and listeners
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Joshua Ahenkorah
‘Dzi Dew (Rejoice)’ Medley: Joshua Ahenkorah releases a new song
Music
Kwesi Amewuga
Kwesi Amewuga releases ‘Badness’ music video
Music
SuperJazzClub. Photo Credit: Supplued.
SuperJazzClub reflect the timeless and unapologetic spirit of “LAGOS”
Music
Guru NKZ
‘Ashawo’: Guru NKZ returns with humour and heat in new song
Music
Cover Artwork: Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK
2025 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton
Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th
News
Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram.
I had to choose between a Ghc100k and Lynx – Kuami Eugene
News
Kweku Flick
‘Kum (High Pt.2)’: Kweku Flick is out with a new single
Music
OG Emmy. Photo Credit: Supplied.
OG Emmy celebrates romance and desire with “My Baby”
Africa
Siisi Baidoo & Kweku Teye
Siisi Baidoo celebrates the finished work of Christ in ‘Wawie’ feat. Kweku Teye
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like