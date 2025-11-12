Vybz Shella drops energetic new ‘Harakka Mantse’ EP

Vybz Shella makes a powerful statement with the release of the Harakka Mantse EP, a dynamic project that showcases his signature sound and lyrical depth.

The project features three standout tracks: “Harakka Mantse (Part I)”, “Harakka Mantse (Part II)”, and “Harakka Mantse Riddim”.

Each song captures VYBZ Shella’s unique energy and lyrical finesse, crafted with the vibrant production skills of Nod JBux.

Blending dancehall, afro-fusion, and contemporary bass rhythms, the EP delivers a bold sound that celebrates creative freedom and street-level authenticity.

Harakka Mantse showcases VYBZ Shella’s evolution as an artist, bringing infectious beats and powerful storytelling together in perfect harmony.

With Nod JBux’s sharp production and Shella’s unmistakable flow, this release is set to energise playlists and dance floors alike.

Harakka Mantse EP is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Harakka Mantse EP on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.lks.to/VybzShella2/HM2

Cover Artwork: Harakka Mantse EP – VYBZ Shella