‘Kum (High Pt.2)’: Kweku Flick is out with a new single

Ghanaian hit-maker Kweku Flick raises the bar again with his brand-new single “Kum (High Pt.2)”, produced by KhendiBeatz.

This fresh offering sees Kweku blending his signature Afrobeats flavour with introspective lyrics and vibrant melodies that capture his rise and resilience.

From the pulsating rhythm to the catchy chorus, “Kum (High Pt.2)” strikes as both club-ready and emotionally grounded—an approach that underscores Kweku Flick’s versatility as an artist.

Available now across all major digital platforms, the track is already gaining momentum on streaming services and playlists.

Fans in Ghana and beyond are responding to the honest storytelling and infectious groove.

Cover Artwork: Kum (High Pt.2) – Kweku Flick