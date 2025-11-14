Dancegod Lloyd feats. Medikal & Shatta Wale on new song ‘Our Wife’

Dancegod Lloyd has officially stepped into the music spotlight with his electrifying new single “Our Wife”, featuring heavyweight artists Medikal and Shatta Wale.

The track, produced by A‑Town TSB, fuses infectious Afrobeat rhythms with playful storytelling, making it a dancefloor-ready anthem.

“Our Wife” captures Dancegod Lloyd’s signature energy while drawing on Medikal’s sharp lyrical flow and Shatta Wale’s magnetic charisma.

The collaborative effort is already turning heads, with fans praising its catchy hook and festive vibe.

Released just in time for the holiday season, the song’s vibrant cover art—with a humorous wedding proposal scene—perfectly complements its romantic and celebratory tone.

Cover Artwork: Our Wife – Dancegod Lloyd feat. Medikal & Shatta Wale