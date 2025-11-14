Ad imageAd image
Music

Dancegod Lloyd feats. Medikal & Shatta Wale on new song ‘Our Wife’

Dancegod Lloyd joins forces with Medikal and Shatta Wale on “Our Wife” – a high-energy new release.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Dancegod Lloyd has officially stepped into the music spotlight with his electrifying new single “Our Wife”, featuring heavyweight artists Medikal and Shatta Wale.

The track, produced by A‑Town TSB, fuses infectious Afrobeat rhythms with playful storytelling, making it a dancefloor-ready anthem.

“Our Wife” captures Dancegod Lloyd’s signature energy while drawing on Medikal’s sharp lyrical flow and Shatta Wale’s magnetic charisma.

The collaborative effort is already turning heads, with fans praising its catchy hook and festive vibe.

Released just in time for the holiday season, the song’s vibrant cover art—with a humorous wedding proposal scene—perfectly complements its romantic and celebratory tone.

Cover Artwork: Our Wife - Dancegod Lloyd feat. Medikal & Shatta Wale
Cover Artwork: Our Wife – Dancegod Lloyd feat. Medikal & Shatta Wale
author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio
Jay Q releases ‘Gbelewu’ – an Afrobeats song about emotional survival
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
‘Odo Dada’: Bisa Kdei delivers heartfelt love story
Sarkodie features rising artist AlorG on new song ‘Put It On God’
‘Wave’ by Kwartengg is the song of self-belief you need
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Sarkodie & AlorG Sarkodie features rising artist AlorG on new song ‘Put It On God’
Next Article SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram.
I had to choose between a Ghc100k and Lynx – Kuami Eugene
News
Patrons at Events in Ghana. Photo Credit: AfroNation
No One Has Monopoly Over Event Dates
Culture
Kweku Smoke
Watch: Kweku Smoke releases music video for ‘Adu The Borga’
Music
iDanny TG. Photo Credit: Supplied.
iDanny TG invites fans to celebrate with new single “Come To My Party”
Music
SuperJazzClub. Photo Credit: Supplued.
SuperJazzClub reflect the timeless and unapologetic spirit of “LAGOS”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton
Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th
News
KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The 5foot3 Philosophy with KooKusi on “This Ability”
Interviews
OG Emmy. Photo Credit: Supplied.
OG Emmy celebrates romance and desire with “My Baby”
Africa
Spotify. Credit: Supplied.
Spotify launches messaging feature for Ghanaian creators and listeners
News
David Oscar Dogbe
New music! David Oscar ushers in ‘New Dawn’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like